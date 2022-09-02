DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $79.00

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $98,755.26 and approximately $79.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

