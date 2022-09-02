dFuture (DFT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

dFuture (DFT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. dFuture has a total market capitalization of $104,142.16 and $20,633.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dFuture has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One dFuture coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00031871 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

dFuture Profile

dFuture (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance.

dFuture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dFuture should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dFuture using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

