dHedge DAO Price Down 1.1% This Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and $136,891.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,359.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00133038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00035266 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00084851 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,676,866 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org.

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

