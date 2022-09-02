Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.58.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $130.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

