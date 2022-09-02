DIGG Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for $4,679.35 or 0.23061413 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $54,291.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

DIGG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

