DigitalBits Market Capitalization Tops $11.34 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $11.34 million and $375,681.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00228518 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005357 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008921 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00437673 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,392,174,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,390,312,627 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

