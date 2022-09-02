DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches Market Cap of $11.18 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $11.18 million and $527,563.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00223736 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008500 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00426434 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,392,174,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,390,312,627 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

