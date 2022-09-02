DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.80

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 32635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, CFO Jacky Wu acquired 9,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,997.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,047,130.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,908,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176,103 shares during the last quarter.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

