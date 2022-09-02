DigitalNote (XDN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $464,851.10 and $71.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00760726 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,982,768,549 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.