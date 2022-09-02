Digix Gold Token (DGX) Market Cap Tops $780,786.91

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $780,786.91 and approximately $24.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for $14.29 or 0.00070248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,348.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00133183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00035098 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00084503 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars.

