DigixDAO (DGD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.10 Million

DigixDAO (DGD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $204.36 or 0.01016852 BTC on exchanges. DigixDAO has a market cap of $15.10 million and approximately $12.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00157118 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004456 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005086 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132942 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034486 BTC.
About DigixDAO
DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,909 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigixDAO Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.