Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

DIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 117.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 64,668 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 1.6 %

DIN stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.31. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.01. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

