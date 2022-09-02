DINGO TOKEN (DINGO) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

DINGO TOKEN (DINGO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, DINGO TOKEN has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One DINGO TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DINGO TOKEN has a market capitalization of $237,720.19 and approximately $462.00 worth of DINGO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00469710 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833091 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016003 BTC.
About DINGO TOKEN
DINGO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @dingotoken.
