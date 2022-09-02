DinoX Price Tops $0.0174 (DNXC)

DinoX (DNXC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. DinoX has a market capitalization of $593,417.91 and approximately $43,951.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DinoX has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DinoX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,934.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.13 or 0.14835278 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00812077 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015821 BTC.
About DinoX
DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DinoX Coin Trading
