Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Diodes Price Performance

DIOD opened at $68.56 on Friday. Diodes has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,917 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also

