Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) President Sells $187,800.00 in Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) President W Keith Smith sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Direct Digital Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Direct Digital stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.49.
Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Direct Digital
Analyst Ratings Changes
DRCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Direct Digital to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Direct Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.
About Direct Digital
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direct Digital (DRCT)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.