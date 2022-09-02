Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) President Sells $187,800.00 in Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) President W Keith Smith sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Direct Digital stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Direct Digital to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Direct Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

