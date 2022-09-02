disBalancer (DDOS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $39,849.00

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, disBalancer has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $429,838.12 and approximately $39,849.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,728.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,738.98 or 0.13542256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00818365 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015633 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,424,223 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.