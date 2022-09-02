disBalancer (DDOS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $39,849.00

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, disBalancer has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $429,838.12 and approximately $39,849.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,728.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,738.98 or 0.13542256 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00818365 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015633 BTC.
disBalancer Coin Profile
disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,424,223 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
disBalancer Coin Trading
