DISCIPLINA Price Hits $0.0005 (DSCPL)

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. DISCIPLINA has a market cap of $715,560.20 and approximately $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DISCIPLINA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DISCIPLINA has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DISCIPLINA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,013.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00131724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00034709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085995 BTC.

DISCIPLINA Coin Profile

DISCIPLINA (CRYPTO:DSCPL) is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DISCIPLINA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dreamscape Capital is an open-end investment fund with a primary focus on innovative blockchain technology markets. Its mission is to provide global investors with a larger range of asset management services. The team specializes in profitable trading techniques, high due diligence standards, and exceptional market proficiency. The official Dreamscape ticker is “DSC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “DSCP” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DISCIPLINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DISCIPLINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DISCIPLINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DISCIPLINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.