dKargo (DKA) Market Capitalization Reaches $46.61 Million

dKargo (DKA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. dKargo has a market cap of $46.61 million and $1.33 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dKargo has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,369.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00132598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084226 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

DKA is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html.

dKargo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

