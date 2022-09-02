Doctors Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $21,389.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

