DODO (DODO) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.98 Million

DODO (DODO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One DODO coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges. DODO has a market cap of $13.98 million and $8.19 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DODO has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

DODO

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DODO

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

