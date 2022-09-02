Dogecoin Hits Market Cap of $8.30 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $8.30 billion and $309.73 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00026917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00285886 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001114 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

