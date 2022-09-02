DOGGY (DOGGY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $205,083.00

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $205,083.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,573.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.19 or 0.12917824 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823697 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015739 BTC.
DOGGY Coin Profile
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,124,310 coins.
DOGGY Coin Trading
