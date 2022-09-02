Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D opened at $82.36 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

