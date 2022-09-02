Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th.

NYSE:DCI opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $67.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

