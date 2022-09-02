Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84, Briefing.com reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.66-$2.68 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.91-3.07 EPS.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.6 %

DCI opened at $51.68 on Friday. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $67.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth $635,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 124.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 83.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.