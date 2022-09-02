Donut (DONUT) Price Hits $0.0014

Donut (DONUT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Donut has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $169,273.08 and approximately $155.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 82% against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.01312232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00827669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015627 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

