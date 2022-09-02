DOOR Price Reaches $0.0416 (DOOR)

DOOR (DOOR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, DOOR has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. DOOR has a total market cap of $31.82 million and approximately $19,920.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DOOR

DOOR (DOOR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DOOR

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them. Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

