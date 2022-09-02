Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Shares Up 9.3%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.47. 97,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 103,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.64 target price on Doubleview Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Doubleview Gold alerts:

Doubleview Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.