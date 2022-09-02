Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $48.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Bank of America downgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,737,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Doximity by 81.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 67.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,482,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,896 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Doximity by 153.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Doximity by 22.9% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,727,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,971,000 after purchasing an additional 508,556 shares during the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

