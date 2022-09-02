DragonVein (DVC) Market Capitalization Reaches $496,227.43

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 30.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. DragonVein has a total market cap of $496,227.43 and $1,150.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,924.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.06 or 0.00587509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00267356 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00017915 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io.

DragonVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

