Drops Ownership Power Tops 1-Day Volume of $326,042.00 (DOP)

Drops Ownership Power (DOP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Drops Ownership Power has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Drops Ownership Power coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular exchanges. Drops Ownership Power has a total market cap of $241,966.66 and approximately $326,042.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Drops Ownership Power Profile

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft.

Buying and Selling Drops Ownership Power

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

