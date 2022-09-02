DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in DT Midstream by 82.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,575 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 545,518 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 24.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,767,000 after buying an additional 301,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after buying an additional 284,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.02.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.