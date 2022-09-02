Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Duke Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Duke Realty

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,753.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Duke Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.