Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Duke Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DRE opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duke Realty

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $275,563.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,753.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

