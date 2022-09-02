Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Jaimie Donovan Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) Director Jaimie Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,800.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 4.3 %

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$5.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.19. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.53 and a 1 year high of C$9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$171.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPM. National Bankshares raised Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.06.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.