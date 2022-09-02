Dusk Network Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $55.41 million and $4.02 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network.

Dusk Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

