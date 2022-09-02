Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $3,611.36 and $26,996.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.00464568 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000360 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.62 or 0.01825056 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00240468 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Dynamite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

