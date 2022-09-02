Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Down 7.1% in August

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 8,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 261.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,953,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,726 shares of company stock valued at $624,677 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $19,264,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 2,121.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $2,704,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.