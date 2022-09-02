e-Gulden (EFL) Price Tops $0.0526 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $903,278.85 and approximately $48.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00026614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00292156 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001122 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002426 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,248 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,091 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

