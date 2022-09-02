e-Gulden (EFL) Price Tops $0.0526 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $903,278.85 and approximately $48.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00026614 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00292156 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001122 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002426 BTC.
e-Gulden Coin Profile
e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,248 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,091 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.
e-Gulden Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.
