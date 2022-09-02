e-Money (NGM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $219,328.00

e-Money (NGM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. e-Money has a market cap of $5.18 million and $219,328.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Money has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,893.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.40 or 0.15093308 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00812697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015772 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.

e-Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

