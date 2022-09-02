Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,608 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX opened at $94.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.50. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,253,786.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $220,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,253,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,094 shares of company stock worth $3,588,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

