Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 61.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 40,408 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Chegg stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $87.13.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

