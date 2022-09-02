Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,850 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of StoneX Group worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of SNEX opened at $90.92 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $98.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.99.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.71. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $528.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.60 million. Analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $345,583.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $345,583.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,631 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,555 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.