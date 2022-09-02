Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,840 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

