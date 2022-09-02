Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BATRK. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 978.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BATRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 0.94. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976 over the last ninety days.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

