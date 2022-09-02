Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.79 million, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMOT. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

