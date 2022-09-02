Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,201 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Cowen worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Stock Performance

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55.

Cowen Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Cowen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

