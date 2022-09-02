Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 732 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.0 %

RGA opened at $125.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.57. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $132.12. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

