Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 840 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Oracle Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $200.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

